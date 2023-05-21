EXCLUSIVE: Oakland father considers moving family after stray bullet shoots through kitchen window

A father of two is considering moving his family out of Oakland after a stray bullet went through their kitchen window Friday afternoon.

Paul, who requested we not use his last name, has lived in the Tuxedo neighborhood for about three years and says incidents, such as hearing gunshots, is not out of the ordinary.

However, what happened Friday around 2:15 p.m. took things to the next level.

"Broad daylight, I'm working from this desk and I hear men yelling, two gunshots and windows shattering," Paul said.

Paul says several individuals were attempting to rob gardeners working next door. He told police that one gardener tried to escape by climbing over a fence and that's when shots were fired.

He described to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, how the bullet penetrated the fence, the kitchen window and went through a wall. His family wasn't home at the time, but he was working at his computer less than five feet away.

Paul says he's determined to speak out, demanding change on behalf of others who feel voiceless and encourages other to speak out as well.

"Is this some third-world country where kids are running around with rifles shooting at innocent people? Is that Oakland? Is that California?" Paul said. "Everyone can agree, regardless of political climate and opinions, we have to be safe. We can't have people, no matter the age, firing at innocent people."

A police report has been filed. ABC7 News has reached out to Oakland Police and awaits more details on the investigation.

