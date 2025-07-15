Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 off-ball linebackers for 2025



With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders are making their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and everything in between. This is the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

The most uneven positional group of the top 10 series, linebacker is top-heavy and void of consensus.

Three players appeared on at least 70% of the ballots -- usually that number is much higher -- yet 32 players earned at least one vote.

The top two is identical to last year, but the rest of the field is jumbled, with four first-time honorees and an aging player returning to the list after a few years out of the mix.

A dearth of top-end talent is a factor.

"Not an elite group as a whole," an AFC executive said. "A lot of the good players are aging and the up-and-comers are not special, in my opinion. Most of them can be lumped together." This leads to surprises -- and an entry point for oft-injured players whose ability is undeniable.

Here are the top 'stack' linebackers -- inside linebackers or 4-3 outside linebackers -- through the lens of league executives, coaches and scouts.

Warner -- recipient of four All-Pro first teams in five years -- dominated the voting with more than 80% of the first-place votes.

He's durable, only sitting out one game in his seven-year career. He has three straight seasons with at least 130 tackles and seven pass deflections, highlighting his pass-game prowess. He also has back-to-back years of four forced fumbles.

He's considered the best defensive game manager in the NFL but has improved his all-around game.

"I think Fred has gotten much more productive defeating core blocks and tackling with more physicality," an NFL coordinator said. "He's always been the best in the world in the passing game -- range, instincts, ball production. But he was incredible last year, and then you factor that with the forced takeaways, durability, and all the other rare intangibles, he's the best."

To fully appreciate Smith is to look past the numbers. He's not the classic stat-stuffer, with modest production in the passing game (four deflections, one interception) and splash plays (one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks). Four of his 81 solo tackles were for a loss.

But he's the type of player whom opponents -- and even fans inside the stadium or through the TV -- perceive as a true tone-setter, with blitz ability, leverage and mental edge.

Smith is coming off his second consecutive first-team All-Pro season, and his run-stop percentage of 5.6 (tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage on designed runs) was second among all linebackers and the best among the top 10.

"Roquan isn't necessarily the most physically talented, but he's very productive in both phases, is the catalyst for their defense in the middle of the field and a guy you have to account for in phases," an AFC executive said. "When you factor all that plus the elite leadership he brings and attitude for their team, I think he deserves to be up there."

One NFL defensive assistant says he believes Smith can elevate his game by improving his conditioning. Two of Smith's votes were at No. 10.

"I think he needs to get in better shape," the assistant said. "Looks a little sluggish at times."

Baun is emblematic of what's great about the NFL: a role player making $3.5 million one year can earn a $51 million deal the next, thanks to an unexpected star turn.

Opportunity met untapped talent when Baun joined Philadelphia as an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Vic Fangio's scheme was ideal for Baun, once a rotational linebacker in New Orleans who earned All-Pro honors thanks to 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss.

He also appeared on nearly 90% of the ballots.

As one NFC exec noted, Baun didn't get a lot of defensive snaps in New Orleans (301 in 2023), so he seized the opportunity when given a full run in Philly. His 41% run-stop win rate was first among linebackers in this top 10.

"Finally came into his own," an NFC executive said. "He's such a versatile defender that can affect the game in multiple ways that his strength was potentially hindering him from reaching his ceiling early on in his career. Instead [ in 2024 ] , he really mastered stacked ILB and was able to build up that foundation to take advantage of his athletic ability and playmaking."

Bolton put together his most complete season in 2024, boasting career bests in sacks (3), pass deflections (6) and quarterback hits (7).

His game has shades of Warner's, a true field general whose leadership qualities were too good for Kansas City to pass up in free agency. The Chiefs struck a three-year, $45 million extension on the eve of the tampering period -- a big step for a team that doesn't always keep home-grown defensive talent.

Coaches say Bolton is elite at making checks or adjustments at the line of scrimmage. "He allows [ the Chiefs ] to get all 11 players in the best call based on all of the information provided by the situation," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Very much a coach on the field."

Since 2021, Bolton leads all linebackers (minimum 1,000 snaps) in stuffing opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage on 4.7% of his run defense snaps.

Luvu's first year as a Commander vaulted him into the top-10 conversation. He received a few votes last year but was largely a nonfactor in the voting. But this year he appeared in the top five of many ballots.

While some evaluators believe No. 5 is rich for Luvu, he earned the votes and this is a composite ranking.

"I have so much respect for him -- he's been one of the best tone-setters in the NFL," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "His production over the last three years is as good as anyone."

Head coach Dan Quinn deploys Luvu somewhat similarly toMicah Parsonsin Dallas, a hybrid linebacker with pass rush ability off the edge. Luvu capitalized in a big way with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 7 pass deflections on his way to second-team All-Pro honors.

"Versatile, playmaking in the run game, the pass game and with pass rush," an NFL coordinator said. "His play style is all over the tape."

One knock on Luvu: He's a bit of a scheme fit. "Can't play in every scheme. Can't ask him to play in man coverage consistently," an NFC executive said.

Voters are mixed on Edmunds, whose production doesn't always match his physical tools. He's 6-foot-5, 250 pounds with long arms and can move. Scouts tend to lean his way because of his scheme-transcendent traits.

"He has the prototypical physique, athletic ability and speed that you covet in an ILB in today's game," an NFL personnel director said. "He can diagnose playing downhill in the box, he can play sideline to sideline and has the coverage ability to match up in zone or man coverage."

But production has been an issue for Edmunds, who hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2020 and whose three tackles for loss last season marked a career low, though his eight pass deflections were his most since 2019.

"Smart, but not as instinctive as you'd hope," an NFL coordinator said. "If you put his ability with [ teammateT.J. Edwards' ] instincts, you'd have an All-Pro."

David outdistanced his accomplished mid-30s peers with a banner season in Tampa, finishing with 5.5 sacks (his highest total since 2013) and three forced fumbles.

"Been durable, has great instincts and his physical tools haven't eroded much with age. Freak of nature," a high-ranking AFC personnel man said.

A few years ago, some voters thought David was approaching the end. But he has remained productive and just re-signed on a one-year, $9-million contract with the Buccaneers. He still has the fluidity to handle himself in pass coverage.

"I think he was finally healthy [ last year ] -- played through some issues the last few years but was freed up to make plays," an NFL offensive coach said. "He can still go at a high level. So tough."

Overshown needed only 12 NFL games to convince a healthy number of voters that he's a high-impact linebacker.

"He's absolutely amazing," a personnel exec with an NFL team said. "Ridiculous."

"One of the most athletic linebackers I've ever seen," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He's the fastest guy out there. Can completely take over a game and was really starting to get it."

Added an NFC offensive coach: "He's the second guy you worry about in Dallas, after Micah [ Parsons ] . Big run-and-hit ability, third-down speed to cover."

All that praise comes with a caveat: significant injury concerns. Overshown sat out his rookie season in 2023 because of an ACL tear in his left knee, then sustained a severe injury to his right knee in December 2024, tearing three ligaments (ACL, MCL, PCL). He plans to return at some point in the 2025 season, and that's also Dallas' hope.

Multiple voters have serious concerns about whether Overshown can maintain a consistent NFL career because of the damage already done. But his body of work in less than a full NFL season was strong: 90 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. He led the top 10 in average distance run on tackles (18.9 yards).

"He can be a stud but has to really improve in zone coverage and when he has to disengage from a block," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He can play man-to-man on any RB or TE in the league but zone awareness lacks. He does a great job using his athleticism to slip under blocks but if they get hands on him, it's a problem."

Usually, a player coming off an injury-riddled season would not maintain his spot in the rankings.

But Greenlaw's free agency told the story. Several league evaluators said he was the most exciting free agent, despite a torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII that cost him all but two games in 2024.

And when the Broncos signed him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal, the feeling of remorse out of San Francisco was real. "One-million percent," a team source said.

"He's a total savage," an NFL coordinator said. "A top-five linebacker when healthy."

He showed just that in his late season return vs. the Rams, racking up eight tackles in 30 snaps while giving up one reception for eight yards in 13 coverage opportunities. The year before, Greenlaw finished with 120 tackles (5 for a loss), 4 passes defended and 1 sack.

"He's got to stay healthy and re-prove it, but he's a badass, smart, strong, will knock the s--- out of you," an NFL defensive coach said. "I see how he stays hurt so much, because he plays with so much explosion."

Williams backed up an All-Pro season in 2023 with another strong performance, earning several top-three votes. He held off several top competitors, including future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, for the 10th spot.

"Zero to 100 closing speed sideline to sideline," an NFL defensive coach said. "Will strike you. Dog."

Williams lives in the backfield, combining for 41 tackles for loss since 2022. His pass deflections decreased from 10 to four year over year.

"He's a Pro Bowl-caliber player, elite speed and burst to close, plays physical and bigger than he is -- but to be elite you have to consistently take the ball away and he hasn't done that," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

To that point, Williams has one career interception, which came in 2023. But he did force four fumbles in 2024.

Honorable mention

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah,Cleveland Browns: Earned enough votes for the No. 6 linebacker slot but has been declared out for the 2025 season because of a neck injury. "He was top three in the league before he got hurt. Such a weapon in [ Jim Schwartz's ] defense. TFL machine, super impactful." --NFL personnel director

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints: "Extremely physical, get him on a back, he wins that matchup. Straight line, he's still great. Blitzing, smarts, instincts. Change-of-direction stuff is the issue at this stage." -- NFL coordinator

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills: "One of my favorites when healthy. He's so important to Buffalo. Great communicator, great in pass coverage. Just can't stay on the field." -- NFL coordinator

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: "High-level performer in all facets of the position. I thought his run defense took a step back, but losingDJ Readerand the play of their DT's last year hurt them. Better in zone than man-to-man vs. tight ends and running backs, but his ability to play off QB and anticipate routes is very good and effective blitzer when called upon." -- NFC personnel evaluator

Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars: "Solid pro. Tackling machine. Doesn't have a great playmaking element to his game but can be schemed as a rusher on interior pressures." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets: "Ascending player. He's a bullet. Was one of my favorite [ pending ] free agents back in March." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts: "Blue collar, ultimate motor guy that can get a lot of tackles and set a good tone. Not dynamic as far as playmaking in the open field or the backfield." -- NFC executive

Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings: "Extremely smart, scheme versatile, can wear the green dot or flip to WILL, good getting people aligned, plays with correct patience and timing, which mask his athleticism, but he's fast and can cover plus add to the rush, has good range. Couldn't stay healthy in New York so it took him time to get his footing, but he has found his place and should continue ascending." -- NFC scout