Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 offensive tackles for 2025



With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders made their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This was the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (July 7), defensive tackles (July 8), edge rushers (July 9), safeties (July 10), tight ends (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), offensive tackles (July 13), quarterbacks (July 14), off-ball linebackers (July 15), wide receivers (July 16), cornerbacks (July 17).

Offensive tackle usually produces the least drama of all the positions because the stalwarts rise to the top and don't leave. Alas, retirements by fixtures Terron Armstead and Tyron Smith provided upward mobility for multiple stars. One offensive tackle from the AFC makes his top 10 debut, which is one more than last year.

But the race for the No. 1 spot was intriguing for what it portends: A decade-long battle for supremacy among two supremely talented tackles who play for playoff teams in the NFC. One of those men vaulted the other from last year to this year. The 30-somethings are still doing their things, even if a longtime tackle king moved off the top spot.

Here are the top 10 offensive tackles through the eyes of league executives, coaches and scouts.

Wirfs earning first-team All-Pro honors at left and right tackle is an incredible feat. No other player in NFL history has done that. Perhaps even more impressive: Wirfs did so in his second NFL season of playing each position (2021, 2024), showing a Doogie Howser level of quick learning.

ESPN Research attributed two sacks to Wirfs, an impressive number for a left tackle. His 95.9 pass block win rate led all tackles.

"He doesn't have the flashy plays that Sewell has, but everything is so easy to him," an NFC executive said. "He can handle whatever you want out there and won't look particularly stressed doing it. Rare combination of size and athleticism."

Wirfs' work on the left side helped the Bucs' offense rank third in total offense (399.5 yards per game). Wirfs is the game's highest-paid tackle at $28.125 million per year.

Sewell lost a narrow race with Wirfs for the top spot. Both kept pace with top-five votes, but Wirfs produced more first-place nods.

"It's splitting hairs, really," an AFC scout said. "Both are great. I give the slight edge to [ Wirfs ] for playing the left side."

Sewell's physical brand of football has been a winning combo for Detroit on his way to back-to-back first-team All-Pro honors.

His 2024 metrics -- 91.2 pass block win rate and 71.7 run block win rate -- are not stellar, the latter ranking last among players who garnered at least one vote. But you don't have to watch Sewell play for long to know how he impacts a game.

"He's definitely one of the most complete players and most physical at the position," an NFC executive said. "I just feel there are a few others that are more dominant in both phases." Sewell showed discipline in 2024 with three penalties committed in 17 games played.

There has been no tangible drop-off in Johnson's play after 12 seasons. In fact, Johnson ranked among the best -- again -- in run block win rate at 80.2.

He has proved durable in his early-to-mid-30s, logging at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons on his way to consecutive Pro Bowls. These factors helped Johnson narrowly edge Trent Williams for the third spot.

"He's kind of the gold standard now -- technique, smarts and probably the most instinctive of them all," an NFL personnel director said. "He's a perfect product of that system. He's dealt with a lot, from mental health to injuries, and he's come out of it better than ever."

Just about everyone lauds Johnson's overall game, from his second-level mauling in the run game to his footwork and discipline in the pass game.

The top-ranked tackle from the previous four years basically has played like a 25-year-old for more than a decade. But the injuries have started to pile up as Williams approaches his 37th birthday, as ankle issues have cost him games in each of the last two seasons.

He's still excellent, allowing four sacks in 10 games in 2024 and driving the 49ers' potent running attack. But, somewhat surprisingly, Williams did not garner his normal share of No. 1 votes.

"When he's clicking, there's still nobody better," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He's the most powerful tackle I've ever seen."

Williams allowed an average time to pressure of 3.78 seconds last season, per Next Gen Stats, the longest among left tackles with at least 25 pressures allowed.

Mailata is well known for his rare combination of size (6-foot-8, 365 pounds), agility and violence at the line of scrimmage. Now, he's known for other things - such as a Super Bowl champion and a second team All-Pro.

Mailata allowed 1.5 sacks in 2024 per Next Gen Stats, tied for the fewest among tackles with at least 350 pass-blocking snaps. Couple that with his running game prowess and the Eagles have a long-term solution at left tackle.

One NFC exec called Mailata's ascension "astronomical."

"One of the most unique players in the NFL," a veteran NFL personnel executive said. "Has really improved year-to-year. Only thing that holds him back from the others at the top is they probably have better instincts."

A different personnel executive man with an NFC team loves Mailata's game, but kept him out of the top four because he's "still improving and becoming more sound, but there's still enough ways to get him off balance."

Multiple voters pointed out that Slater is an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system because of his athleticism downfield. Slater's 68 run-block losses are the fewest among players who received at least one vote for this piece, and played at least 12 regular season games.

"He was better against pressure and excelled in this scheme," an NFC executive said. "If you put the emphasis on movement rather than pure physicality, you value him more."

One knock on Slater, per an AFC scout: He can wear down at the end of games, due in part to his size (6-foot-4, 315 pounds).

"But that's nitpicking -- he's a guy you like to measure your top pass rushers against to see how they truly stack up against good talent," the scout said.

Slater committed two penalties in 904 snaps last season.

Tunsil has long performed like a top-five tackle on our list, but miscues and the Texans' offensive line struggles hurt his case this time around. He has three consecutive seasons of committing at least 10 penalties, including 19 in 2024, according to NFLPenalties.com.

Evaluators still love his combination of footwork, agility and violence - and so did the Washington Commanders, who acquired Tunsil and a fourth-round pick in March in exchange for a package of Day 2 and 3 picks.

"Washington wouldn't have done what they did if he wasn't immensely talented," an NFL personnel director said. "With the penalties, when they happen they seem to pile up, which makes you wonder whether he has the mental strength to wash the bad plays and move on."

After years of close calls, Dawkins makes his top-10 debut.

Dawkins always has been a physical presence. Last year, the Bills saw him put it all together with consistent play in the run and the pass.

"Just very steady, stayed healthy, great leader," an AFC executive said. "I've just always liked him -- probably better football makeup than actual talent."

Dawkins' pressure rate of 7.4% is the third best among left tackles since 2022, which the Bills like. Buffalo has signed him to two extensions since 2020.

"He just gets the job done consistently," an AFC scout said. "He's physical and nasty."

Darrisaw's severe knee injury is the primary issue with his standing on the list, as he's recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. In minicamp, Darrisaw conducted individual drills but hadn't graduated to 11-man work. The Vikings will take it slowly with him, and plenty of evaluators still see him as elite.

"He's got it all," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He has power, good feet, balance and range."

Despite the injury costing him 10 games, Darrisaw produced an 88.9 pass block win rate on 197 snaps along with a 79.7 run block win rate. The Vikings gave him a four-year, $104 million extension before last season.

It's hard to call Thomas an upside play entering Year 6, but some evaluators see a premier tackle who could be one of the best if he puts together a complete performance in 2025.

A knee issue limited Thomas to six games last season. He still stopped the run at a high level (79.9 run block win rate) when he was out there.

"He was trending into the elite before the injury," a veteran AFC personnel evaluator said. "They were almost writing him off (in New York) early on but he's blossomed."

Thomas' performance mirrored Darrisaw's, with an 89.0 pass block win rate on 234 opportunities.

Honorable mention

Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons: "He has improved in anchoring with power against the better rushers. He has always been good in the run game, but you used to be able to walk him back to the QB. He is much harder to do that against now." -- NFL coordinator

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers: "Tough, smart, young, still growing into his body and very technically sound. He'll only get better." -- AFC executive

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens: "I thought he played better last year than the year before. Was more consistent." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders: "He had a slow start last year due to a shoulder issue, but he picked it up. He's a very consistent player -- not quite in the top tier, but just outside of that." -- AFC scout

Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions: "He has always been underrated to me. Big, smart, very steady, good in the run game and can handle power. Nothing flashy, but a very consistent player." -- NFL personnel director

Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts: "He is a good example of sticking with a player. He started slowly but has continued to improve and was really good last year." -- Veteran NFL scout

Also receiving votes: Brian O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings), Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks), Orlando Brown Jr. (Cincinnati Bengals), Spencer Brown (Buffalo Bills), Paris Johnson Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Luke Goedeke (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos), Zach Tom (Green Bay Packers)