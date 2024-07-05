Extreme heat has killed up to 1,000 fish at Fremont lake, city says

Crews began a clean-up in Fremont after the city says 500-1,000 fish have died in Central Park's Lake Elizabeth due to the sweltering temperatures.

Crews began a clean-up in Fremont after the city says 500-1,000 fish have died in Central Park's Lake Elizabeth due to the sweltering temperatures.

Crews began a clean-up in Fremont after the city says 500-1,000 fish have died in Central Park's Lake Elizabeth due to the sweltering temperatures.

Crews began a clean-up in Fremont after the city says 500-1,000 fish have died in Central Park's Lake Elizabeth due to the sweltering temperatures.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's sweltering temperatures are blamed for a fish kill at a lake in Fremont.

The city told ABC7 News that 500-1,000 fish have died in Central Park's Lake Elizabeth.

VIDEO: How Alameda County Fair officials are protecting livestock during heat wave

The Alameda County Fair is staying open through Sunday amid triple-digit heat and taking precautions to help protect the 4-H and FFA animals.

Crews began cleaning up the fish shortly after they were discovered Wednesday.

Fremont officials say the recent heat is lowering oxygen levels in the water as well as the overall water level.

The city is trying to raise the water level to help protect the surviving fish.