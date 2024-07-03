How Alameda County Fair officials are protecting livestock during heat wave

The Alameda County Fair is staying open through Sunday amid triple-digit heat and taking precautions to help protect the 4-H and FFA animals.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Fair is staying open through Sunday, amid triple-digit heat.

They're taking precautions now to help protect the 4-H and FFA animals.

"Because these animals are so big, they get tired very easily like a lot of people can't walk their pigs for more than 10 minutes without it starting to squeal," Kortni Lawrence, an FFA junior said.

Kortni Lawrence is a 16-year-old junior from Livermore High School.

She's showing two animals through Future Farmers of America, a pig named Tarzan and a lamb named Tinkerbell.

She says keeping them cool and hydrated is the only thing she's worried about.

"Every hour, I'll take him to the wash rack to rinse him off, I have a fan on him at all times and we have two waters, we usually put ice in them so he's doing pretty good," Lawrence said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach triple digits Wednesday, with highs in the 90s through the last day of the fair Sunday.

That's why Alameda County Fair officials say they decided to move animal showings up by two hours when things are much cooler.

"We've also moved our shows where the kids exhibit their animals to 6 a.m.," Angel Moore, Chief Operating Officer of the fair said. "By 8 o'clock, it was about 75 so as you progress through the day, I mean we're talking a 30 degree difference for the animals which is huge, and the kids."

As for the young caretakers of these animals, fair staff, and guests, they urge taking precautions before arriving at the fair.

"Start drinking your water, drinking your electrolytes, making sure you are wearing light colored loose fitting clothes, wear a hat, make sure you have an umbrella, take breaks, we have lots of air conditioned buildings here," Moore said.

Wednesday is also Dollar Day at the fair.

That means it's $1 general fair admission and $1 rides until 5 p.m.

The fair will continue to stay open through Sunday.