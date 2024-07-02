Bay Area heat wave could be 'deadly, historic' as parts of region face extreme weather next few days

While fire agencies are upstaffing for the next five days, they are also advising people to avoid hiking trails as many local and regional parks are closing down.

While fire agencies are upstaffing for the next five days, they are also advising people to avoid hiking trails as many local and regional parks are closing down.

While fire agencies are upstaffing for the next five days, they are also advising people to avoid hiking trails as many local and regional parks are closing down.

While fire agencies are upstaffing for the next five days, they are also advising people to avoid hiking trails as many local and regional parks are closing down.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Parts of the Bay Area will be experiencing triple digit heat for several days this week beginning on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said the Bay Area is headed into "an exceptionally dangerous situation" with the triple-digit heat wave.

"An exceptionally dangerous situation is underway as we enter a potentially deadly, historic, and prolonged heat event. Protect yourself during excessive heat and stay," the NWS tweeted on X.

Parts of Bay Area brace for 100+ degree temps with Spare the Air alert extended through Wednesday

Parts of the Bay Area will be experiencing triple digit heat for several days this week, beginning on Tuesday.

Because of the heat, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Tuesday morning issued a Spare the Air alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Anytime we have very high temperatures, combined with sunlight and vehicle exhaust from cars and trucks on our roads, those are the perfect conditions for smog to form," Erin DeMerritt, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. "One of the best ways that Bay Area residents can limit air pollution all year round and especially in the summertime, is to limit driving to reduce smog."

They say high levels of ozone can be harmful for young children, seniors and anyone with respiratory and heart conditions.

You can protect your health by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Some people got out early Tuesday morning in Pleasanton's Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation area.

Park staff saw hundreds of people there Monday enjoying the park's swim beach.

One parent said he came to stake out a spot early for his family so they can leave before the heat sets in.

"It's summertime they're on break, they're at home, they love the water, every parent knows they love to play in water and with it being so warm, it would be the perfect day for this," Omar Mojaddidy, a Fremont resident said. "We're planning on letting them swim for a few hours and get home before noon to 1 o'clock before it starts to really hit."

Doctors are warning people to be careful during this heat wave.

Heat exhaustion can come on quickly in weather like this.

Symptoms include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast but weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, cramps or headaches and dizziness.

Their advice to avoid this, drink plenty of water, find shade or stay inside.

Open space trails close, cooling centers open in the East Bay during Bay Area heat wave

Summer camps moved indoors, playgrounds were abandoned and many trails closed down for this intense heat wave in the East Bay on Tuesday.

"It'll be all hands on deck for Fourth of July because of the high heat and there's definitely opportunity for people to find themselves in a situation of overheating, not staying hydrated as well as the potential for wildland fire," said Capt. Ted Leach with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

While fire agencies are upstaffing for the next five days, they are also advising people to avoid hiking trails as many local and regional parks are closing down.

Mount Diablo State Park is shut down as of Tuesday and may remain closed into the weekend. Lime Ridge open space in Concord is closed as are many Walnut Creek open spaces.

TIMELINE: Heat wave will bring hottest temps to inland Bay Area in nearly 2 years

East Bay regional parks are shutting down a long list of places now through the end of the weekend to coincide with the sustained heat wave. All park districts are asking people to check websites for details before heading out.

"Many East Bay regional parks will remain open for visitors during this weeks high temperatures, including swim facilities, and shoreline regional parks. But unfortunately, we had to close some hill and inland parks due to extreme fire conditions and heat, " said Dave Mason with the East Bay Regional Parks District.

MORE: PG &E warns Bay Area customers of possible heat-related power outages amid triple digit conditions

Black Diamond Mines in Antioch is closed as well as Mission Peak and Morgan territory. Tilden Park trails are closed, but picnic areas will remain open.

Cooling centers are a welcome respite for many who gladly spent hours in the air conditioning and out of the inferno outside.

Jorge Requena lives in his car. He said, "If the senior center not open, where goes me? I refill water and charge my phone, yeah."

"I'm worried about the power going out. They've been saying it could go out and if it goes out, we are not going to be happy campers," said Virginia Footlick, a Pleasant Hill resident.

Marie Driscoll from Concord said, "I'm just staying in and keeping my shutters closed. It doesn't even cool down at night, which is unusual."

MORE: Extreme heat, fireworks pose high fire danger in East Bay this week

July Fourth and a sustained major heat wave equals to more than extreme fire danger in the East Bay this week.

Kids cooled off at Meadow Homes Spray Park in Concord for afternoon relief from the heat. Parks like these will be popular in the coming days with so many other recreational plans now off limits.

Rescued wildlife was hand carried into the Lindsay Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital in Walnut Creek.

They said to expect to see unusual behavior including birds like barn owls falling from nests.

"You'll be seeing birds like crows and ravens with open mouth panting. This is normal during heat. You'll see squirrels doing what we call splooting, they will belly down onto a cool sidewalk," said Chris Beard, the rehabilitation manager.

Beard said birds "like the swifts and the swallows, babies will start jumping out because of the heat and in cases like that, you need to contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center."