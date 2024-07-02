Extreme heat, fireworks pose high fire danger in East Bay this week

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- July Fourth holiday and a sustained major heat wave equals to more than extreme fire danger in the East Bay this week.

"What we've done in the fire service is created something that can go a lot more places and get the fire lines out in rural countryside and four-wheel drive roads and deliver water, personnel and firefighting capabilities," Capt. Eric Truax with the Alameda County Fire Dept. said.

In addition to the usual array of apparatus at the ready, the Alameda County Fire Department is upstaffing and rolling out new plans including a newly-formed handcrew and volunteers on call.

"One of the best assets we have for a fighting chance is a bulldozer that's able to eliminate fuel and put up a perimeter," Capt. Truax said. "In Alameda County, we have three of them. We're bringing in two of them and upstaffing for this red flag event and the Fourth of July."

There are concerns about illegal fireworks.

"We have been doing operations to kind of thwart the influx of these illicit fireworks," Capt. Sean McMillan with the Alameda Sheriff's Dept. said.

In Newark, Union City and Dublin, there are the safe and sane fireworks that are sparking concerns.

Alameda County Fire Chief Randall West responded to a question about whether so-called "safe and sane" fireworks could be bordering on insane this week given the weather of 4th of July. "You're absolutely right, it totally may not be a good combination," Chief West said.

It's up to individuals to responsibly use fireworks where permitted.

"Parents, we do want you to know with your children if they're using fireworks and it causes property damage or injuries to any human beings - you will be held liable," Chief West said.

Sgt. Roberto Morales with the Alameda Sheriff's Dept. said, "We are increasing the number of patrols and we will also have dedicated units specifically designed for fireworks."

To be a good illegal fireworks witness, he suggested staying at a safe distance, determining a specific location, and then calling into the county nonemergency line.

