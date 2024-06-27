4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thinking of doing something fun this Fourth of July?

Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.

Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.

EAST BAY

Alameda 4th of July Parade

Thursday, July 4 - 10 a.m.

City of Alameda

Alameda's 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants.

Alameda County Fair

Thursday, July 4 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Alameda County fair has food, a carnival, animals, horse racing and even live music. There will also be a 4th of July drone show July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The Hornet Museum's 4th of July

Thursday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Hornet Museum

We will have 2 no-host bars, Food Truck Mafia with multiple food options, DJ Samoa Boy spinning tunes, the Swinging Blue Stars and much more to entertain you.

Antioch Fourth of July Celebration (PARADE CANCELED)

Thursday, July 4 - 6 p.m.

Antioch has canceled its Fourth of July parade due to an excessive heat warning, Antioch police said. The rest of the celebration will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday in "historic Rivertown" when things start to cool down. The city will host rides and games, food trucks, live music, a dunk tank, and more. The fireworks show is still scheduled to go off over the Delta, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Airport

Thursday, July 4 - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Livermore Airport

Join us at the Livermore Municipal Airport on July 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy live music, Livermore-based culinary experience, aircraft displays, remote-control aircraft demonstrations, and many more.

Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade

Thursday, July 4 - 9:30 a.m.

Brentwood City Of Parks & Recreation Department

Join us for the Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade! The parade will begin at 9:30am with the return of the popular Children's Parade, followed immediately by the main parade.

NORTH BAY

4th of July Parade, Celebration & Fireworks Show

Thursday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sonoma Plaza

Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country by Travel+Leisure Magazine & Yahoo News, Sonoma's 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together and honors our great nation's independence.

Marin County Fair

Thursday, July 4

Held annually over the 4th of July holiday, fairgoers enjoy five days of art, rides, concerts, fair food delights, shopping and so much more.

Fourth of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash

Thursday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Healdsburg Plaza

Hundreds of families and kids of all ages come downtown for the annual Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dash in the Healdsburg Plaza. Enjoy live music and activities, including: lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the Plaza.

Sausalito 4th of July Festivities

Thursday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

City of Sausalito

This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks!

Petaluma Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Thursday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Look to the skies the evening of July 4, 2024 to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma!

Petaluma Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes

Thursday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

This daytime event features a bike parade, dog costume contest, farmers market vendors, jump houses, kid's activities, and MORE!

PENINSULA

Half Moon Bay Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade, Block Party & Festival

Thursday, July 4 - 8 a.m.

Main Street, Half Moon Bay

This year marking it's 53rd rendition, Half Moon Bay's beloved Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade along with a Pancake Breakfast, Block Party & Festival takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration.

4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off

Thursday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mitchell Park

The City of Palo Alto Recreation Division invites you to our 4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off. Located at Mitchell Park on Thursday, July 4, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Enjoy free chili tasting, live music, food trucks, and games/activities for kids.

Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade

Thursday, July 4 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall

Come join us for the thirteenth annual Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade. We will gather at Town Hall from 9:00 to 9:30 am. Our red, white, and blue march will start at 10:00 am. We will parade down Fremont Road and conclude at Gardner Bullis School where you can meet your friends and neighbors for a refreshing beverage and a juicy watermelon treat!

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Shoreline

Thursday, July 4 - 7 p.m.

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Join us for a festive outdoor performance at Shoreline Amphitheatre, perfect for summer. Conductor Edwin Outwater and the SF Symphony fill the night air with a lineup of favorite American classics.

Menlo Park 4th of July

Thursday, July 4 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burgess Park

Come dressed up in red, white and blue! Decorate your bike or wagon and participate in this fun-filled people parade at Burgess Park. Food, games, family-friendly activities, and live music will be awaiting parade participants and spectators as they complete the parade route around Burgess Park.

SAN FRANCISCO

Fisherman's Wharf - 4th of July

Thursday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Wharf

We invite you to come down to the Waterfront to enjoy the day! A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 pm. Our neighborhood restaurants, activities, and retail shops in Fisherman's Wharf WILL be open.

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest

Thursday, July 4 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Del Mar

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl will take place on Thursday, July 4 and there isn't a better event in the city if you want to get your party on. Dress up in your favorite Fourth of July outfits and enjoy some sweet holiday drink specials at some of the best bars in San Francisco.

SOUTH BAY

Rose, White, & Blue Parade and Festival

Thursday, July 4 - 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Alameda, San Jose

The Rose, White & Blue Parade is a historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses, and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral and agricultural heritage.

4th of July Fireworks Festival at Almaden Lake Park

Thursday, July 4 - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Almaden Lake Regional Park

Live music, half-time show, food trucks, fun zone, and more!

Santa Clara 4th of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mission College

Join us for the ultimate 4th of July community celebration at Mission College. The day will be filled with fun activities, including lawn games, live entertainment, featuring local bands and performers who will keep the energy high throughout the day.

Gilroy's Annual Fireworks Show

Thursday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Hill Park

One of the safest ways to celebrate the 4th of July and enjoy fireworks is through Gilroy's annual fireworks show. The show will take place on July 4, 2024, with the fireworks beginning around dusk at approximately 9:30 PM and originating from Gilroy High School located at 750 W 10th Street. Fireworks can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.

Milpitas July 4th - Red, White and Boom!

Thursday, July 4 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Milpitas Sports Center

Celebrate the United States of America's 248th birthday and the City of Milpitas' 70th birthday with live music, delicious food, activities, and fireworks!

