TIMELINE: Bay Area cities see highs over 20 degrees above average amid dangerous heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area enters day two of an intense heat wave that will last through early next week.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline) and have been extended through next Tuesday at 8 p.m. This means our heat wave will last eight days.

Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

For areas inland, this will be the hottest weather in nearly two years. Temperatures like this were last seen in September 2022.

There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night.

BAY AREA HEAT WAVE:





Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings continue this afternoon

Heat Risk will be major to extreme for areas Inland

High temperatures will be 20+ above average

Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mtns, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mtns

