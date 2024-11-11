Over 8,000 cannabis plants seized in Fairfield raids; 8 grow houses shut down, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Fairfield police say they have shut down eight houses used to grow marijuana and seized 8,234 plants.

The police Code Enforcement Unit issued citations totaling $4.1 million in connection with the houses over the past three to four months, the department said Saturday on social media.

Some of the grow houses were in the area of Gary Filat Neighborhood Park. All eight properties were connected with Chinese nationals, according to police.

While marijuana use is legal in California, police say the indoor grows pose a risk of fires from electrical overload. They also are dangerous due to chemical use and structural modifications, according to police.