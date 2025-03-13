24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Federal indictment accuses SF towing company of trying to blow up competitors' trucks

Friday, March 14, 2025 12:02AM
The owner of a San Francisco tow truck company with history of criminal activities is now accused in an explosive plot to take out his competition.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The owner of a San Francisco tow truck company with history of criminal activities is now accused in an explosive plot to take out his competition.

A federal indictment accuses Jose Vicente Badillo of Specialty Towing and four other people, of trying to blow up or set competitors' tow trucks on fire.

RELATED: Tow company in viral video was recently banned from doing business with SF, city attorney says

The indictment details four different incidents in 2023.

Specialty Towing was raided last year during a separate investigation and Badillo was charged with money laundering and fraud.

One of its trucks was caught on a viral video, trying to illegally tow a car with people inside of it in the Financial District.

EXCLUSIVE: Couple shocked after tow truck tries to nab their moving car in SF

An East Bay couple is detailing the terrifying turn of events when a tow truck tried to tow them while driving through downtown San Francisco.
