Felony suspect arrested after leading police on car chase in North Bay: video

A felony suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in the North Bay--starting in Rohnert Park and ending in San Rafael.

A felony suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in the North Bay--starting in Rohnert Park and ending in San Rafael.

A felony suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in the North Bay--starting in Rohnert Park and ending in San Rafael.

A felony suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in the North Bay--starting in Rohnert Park and ending in San Rafael.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A felony suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in the North Bay -- starting in Rohnert Park and ending in San Rafael.

This happened Monday afternoon when a police officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver was said to have initially stopped and began complying with the officer's verbal commands. As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect allegedly reversed the car and nearly struck two other uniformed officers near their patrol vehicles.

They then fled the scene, eventually driving the wrong way on the freeway.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The suspect then continued driving recklessly southbound on Highway 101-- ending up in Marin County where a police vehicle forced the driver into a crash before he was arrested.

Police say he had an outstanding felony warrant for violating his post-release community supervision out of Contra Costa County.

No one was hurt.