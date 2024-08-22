Fences put up along Stinson Beach homes in Marin Co. stir debate over public access

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Walk along Stinson Beach any day this summer and it's sun, sand and waves as far as the eye can see.

But over the past week or so, a new site has popped up: these makeshift fences along several beachfront properties.

The fences have gotten the attention of Marin County officials, who say they first received complaints about them impeding access to the public beach on Aug.13.

"We take these complaints very seriously. Whenever we receive one, we send someone out to investigate and see whatever may be happening is actually true," said Laine Hendricks, a Marin County spokesperson.

The county says its investigation over whether or not the fences are on public land or the homeowners' properties is still ongoing.

On the beach itself, people seemed divided over the topic Thursday morning, with some showing understanding for the property owners.

"There's so many people. People putting up little tents, shade structures, there's dogs running around. It gets very, very full, and I can understand some homeowners wouldn't want people coming right up to their decks," said Mireya Quirie.

Others think the fencing needs to come down.

"I think beaches should be public. That is my understanding of what the law is, and I like public access," said Steve Adams.

The question over whether these fences are on public or private land is one controversy. But the county says there could be other issues as well.

"All of the situations with the barriers that have been erected are unpermitted. So whether or not it falls on public beach property or not, there will be probably action that the property owners need to take," Hendricks said.

No matter where you fall on this issue though, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that everyone should be able to enjoy the beach.

"We all love the beach, right? Here I am with my son and my dog, running around, throwing the frisbee and chasing my dog around. And that seems like something we should all have access to," Les Kruger.

The county says it expects to conclude it's investigation in the coming weeks.