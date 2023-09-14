An update about a beached sailboat we first told you about a week ago: the ship stranded near Stinson Beach is now gone.

Boat stranded near Stinson Beach demolished by officials after owner fails to remove it from shore

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- An update about a beached sailboat we first told you about a week ago: the ship stranded near Stinson Beach is now gone.

On Wednesday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office tore it up.

It happened after the end of a temporary restraining order, issued by a federal judge, giving the boat's owner time to remove it. He had until Monday after being granted an extension from the original Aug. 31 date.

The boat's owner, Logan Walker, lives on the boat and says he was sleeping with the boat on autopilot when it crashed on Upton Beach, just north of Stinson Beach, in late July.

