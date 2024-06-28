Fire officials remind of dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

Contra Costa County Fire officials are warning of the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of this July Fourth during an already dangerous fire season.

Contra Costa County Fire officials are warning of the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of this July Fourth during an already dangerous fire season.

Contra Costa County Fire officials are warning of the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of this July Fourth during an already dangerous fire season.

Contra Costa County Fire officials are warning of the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of this July Fourth during an already dangerous fire season.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- All fireworks are illegal in Contra Costa County and the fines are steep. So, ahead of July Fourth, fire officials held a news conference Friday to drive home an important message.

"Leave the shows to the pros," said Contra Costa County Fire Marshall Chris Bachman. "It's very unfortunate every year that we see injuries from the residents that are experimenting with these illegal fireworks and it's really unnecessary for them to have to deal with a lifelong injury because of attempted five minutes of fun by lighting these illegal fireworks off. It's also very unfortunate that every year we run over 50 vegetation fires from these fireworks on Fourth of July. Last year, two structure fires resulted from those."

4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

"We have already seen major devastating fires throughout Northern California," said Contra Costa County Deputy Fire Chief Aaron McAlister. "This draws resources from throughout the region in order to mitigate those fires. And what's coming our way next week is a heat wave locally within Contra Costa. We're anticipating 105-degree temperatures in Antioch on Wednesday. And this is setting the stage for a very dangerous holiday weekend."

Illegal fireworks in Contra Costa County can result in fines ranging from $500 to $50,000, depending on the amount of fireworks possessed and can include time in jail, said Contra Costa Senior Deputy DA Devon Bell.

Different counties have different rules on whether they allow safe and sane fireworks and potential fines so check with your county.

Fines for illegal fireworks also range by county.

Contra Costa County officials are asking you only use 911 for true fires and emergencies and to report illegal fireworks by calling their hotline at 1-833-885-2021.

Dublin opens up safe and sane fireworks stands, benefiting nonprofits

All fireworks may be illegal elsewhere, but in Alameda County - "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed and available for purchase.

All fireworks may be illegal in Contra Costa County, but in Alameda County - "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed and available for purchase.

Because of fire danger, they are only available in Dublin, Union City and Newark.

Nonprofits across Dublin are gearing up to help celebrate America's birthday with a bang.

"For Dublin High athletics, this is our biggest fundraiser of the year," Deanna Hasni, a Dublin High School parent said.

Fifteen safe and sane fireworks stands across Dublin opened at noon on Friday.

MORE: Will the 4th of July be fog-free in San Francisco? Here's what experts say

Each one is operated by a different nonprofit organization which gets to keep 50% of the proceeds.

The Dublin High School Booster Club is one of those groups.

And in this single week leading up to the Fourth, they typically raise between $20,000 to $60,000.

"Every year, we get people from across the Bay Area, that come and purchase these fireworks," Hasni said. "The money that we raise goes for uniforms, anything related to athletics, when they have meets, anything like that, for the trainers."

Tim Putney, here from San Ramon, was one of the first in line.

"I'm a little surprised that they're still doing it with everybody else pulling back, but glad they are, I think it's a lot of fun and if it's done the right way and safely, people can have a lot of fun," Putney said.

MORE: How can SF dim the spark of illegal fireworks? Grand Jury report highlights adverse effects, dangers

The use of "safe and sane" fireworks is only permitted at single family homes in Dublin and four different parks across the city, including Emerald Glen Park.

"That parking lot gets filled that night with people using their safe and sane fireworks," Shari Jackman, a spokesperson for the city of Dublin said. "They put on a great show without needing to explode or rise."

Other participating parks are Alamo Creek Park, Shannon Park and the Dublin Sports Grounds.

Dublin officials ensure those leaving with fireworks, leave with important safety tips too.

"Such as keeping a bottle of water close by, keeping a water hose close at hand in case something goes awry," Jackman said.

Fireworks stands will stay open until noon on July 5.