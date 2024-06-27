Will the 4th of July be fog-free in San Francisco? Here's what experts say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Will your Bay Area skies be fog-free for your 4th of July fireworks show? According to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma, things are looking good.

A heat wave will take over Northern California, thanks to a dome of high pressure next week. It is expected to last several days.

That high pressure will be directly overhead on the night of the 4th, which will likely give us clear skies -- a great chance for those looking forward to viewing fireworks.