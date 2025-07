LIVE: Firefighters battling 3-alarm brush fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire that's burning close to homes in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.

The 3-alarm, 10-acre fire is burning near Oakley Road and Willow Avenue by the BART yard.

SKY7 video shows the fire putting out thick black smoke.

There are currently no evacuations however, a public health advisory has been issued for smoke in the area

