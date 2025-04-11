Fisher-Price recalls over 250K stroller toys due to choking hazard

Toy brand Fisher-Price is recalling over 250,000 stroller toys because they may pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price announced the recall of approximately 253,000 of Fisher-Prices Brunch & Go stroller toys Thursday since the "yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts," which can potentially lead to a child putting a small part in their mouth and choking on it.

Fisher-Price said it received five reports of the toy egg cracking and breaking, with two reports of an infant putting a small piece into their mouths. The company said there have been no reports of any injuries so far.

Recalled toys feature a pretend avocado toast with a mirror tomato attachment, a crinkle bacon attachment and a teether attachment shaped like an egg. The toys have a model number of HGB85 on the tag and were made in China and Vietnam.

Fisher-Price said it was reaching out to known customers who had purchased the recalled stroller toy, which retailed for about $13 and was sold between February 2022 and March 2025. The toys were available for purchase on Amazon.com, Hobby Lobby, Kohls, Macys, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx and Walmart stores nationwide.

Anyone with the recalled toy is being advised to stop using it immediately and to keep it away from children.

Customers with recalled stroller toys may reach out to Fisher-Price for a free replacement stroller toy by visiting the recall website of Mattel , the parent company of Fisher-Price. Customers can also call Fisher-Price at 855-853-6224 toll-free between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

This is the second recall for Fisher-Price Thursday, as the toy brand and CPSC announced a separate recall of about 15,300 units of a tissue box toy component in the SnugaPuppy Activity Center products, also due to a choking hazard.

Fisher-Price said the second recall came after it received a report of the tissue box toy separating from the activity center and an infant putting a small support bracket in their mouth. The toy brand said it has not received any reports of related injuries for the tissue box toy.

When reached by ABC News, Fisher-Price said the company takes product safety "very seriously" and voluntarily recalled both products.

"While no injuries have been reported, Fisher-Price has worked with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall these two products," a Fisher-Price spokesperson said in a statement. "We take our responsibility for product safety very seriously, and Fisher-Price is working closely with the CPSC to ensure the safety of all children and parents interacting with our products. We reaffirm our commitment to parents that we will always put their childrens safety first."