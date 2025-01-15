Flagship O'Neill Surf Shop closes in Santa Cruz after 25 years

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The last wave of customers rolled into an iconic surf shop Tuesday in downtown Santa Cruz.

The flagship O'Neill Surf Shop on Pacific Avenue is shutting down.

An employee says the lease was expiring and they did not want to renew it.

The location had been open for 25 years. Three other O'Neill shops in Santa Cruz will remain open.

"O'Neill Surf Shop will continue to provide the world's best wetsuits, along with all your favorite beach and streetwear essentials at our other locations in the Santa Cruz area," they said on social media, thanking downtown Santa Cruz for 25 years.

Surfing legend Jack O'Neill opened his first surf shop in 1952 off San Francisco's Great Highway before moving to Santa Cruz.

O'Neill has since become a global surfing and beachwear brand.