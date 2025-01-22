Sonoma County winery says it cloned its ambassador dog: Meet Stella and Mella

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A North Bay winery has cloned its ambassador dog.

Stella, a Maremma Sheepdog, and her energetic cloned puppy counterpart, Mella, visited the studio on Tuesday.

Art Murray, founder of Flambeaux Winery in Sonoma County, describes Stella, 9, as the "unicorn of Maremmas" who also serves as part of the winery's brand.

He answer's some ABC7's burning questions and goes into detail about the two dogs and the cloning process with morning anchor Reggie Aqui.

Watch the full interview in the player above.