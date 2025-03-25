Former Cal football player's fiancée ID'd as victim in deadly crash with stolen car in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A tragic car accident over the weekend took the life of a 23-year-old woman who was set to get married this summer to her fiancé, a former Cal football player. He is hospitalized in critical condition after the pair were struck by a speeding stolen car.

At 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Villamalia Polina Tu'ipulotu and her fiancé, Beaux Tagaloa, left a family gathering in Pittsburg.

A speeding car rammed into their SUV near the corner of East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive.

Tu'ipulotu passed away at the scene.

Her fiancé, former Cal football player, Beaux Tagaloa is in critical condition.

The accident started with a high speed pursuit on Highway 4 with California Highway Patrol chasing a stolen car.

"A suspect armed with a stolen handgun operating a stolen gray Infiniti sedan was observed to be traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour," CHP said in a statement.

Officers caught up with suspect's car as it exited the freeway.

They tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled on city streets ending with the crash.

The suspect survived and is also hospitalized.

A GoFundMe has raised over $38,000 so far to go toward funeral costs for Tu'ipulotu. Her family describes her as a beautiful person inside and out, and they say she was set to get married this summer.

Cal Athletics released a statement saying: "Our thoughts are with Beau and his loved ones during this difficult time."

The Contra Costa County DA's office is heading up the investigation into the accident with assistance from CHP and Pittsburg Police Department.