Frank Gore to be inducted into San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers announced that five-time Pro Bowl pick Frank Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

This will happen at the Niners' week 1 matchup with the New York Jets on Sept. 9, which is Monday Night Football on ABC7. Gore played with the Jets in his final NFL season.

Gore finished his 49ers career as the team's leader in rushing yards (11,073), rushing attempts (2,442) and rushing touchdowns (64).

He will be the 31st member inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Established in 2009, the 49ers Hall of Fame was created to recognize players, coaches and executives who have made exceptional contributions to the organization.