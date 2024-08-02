Former political prisoner from Marin Co. recalls solitary confinement in Iran in 2009

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, the release of the Russian hostages is sparking strong reactions from a Marin County woman who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year, suspected of espionage.

"I'm incredibly happy for them, I always feel like I relive my own freedom in a small way," said Sarah Shourd.

Shourd shared her joy about the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich and Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in a historic U.S.-Russia prisoner swap.

"It's something to celebrate, it's also a mixed feeling," said Shourd.

Shourd now lives in Marin County but in 2009 she and two companions, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal were hiking on vacation in the mountains of Iraq when they unknowingly crossed the border into Iran. The trio were arrested and sent to the infamous Evin Prison in Tehran.

"I was being detained illegally without any charges, charged with espionage clearly a political pawn," said Shourd.

Shourd spent 410 days in solitary confinement.

"I feel like I was being dropped off the planet, I felt so far away from everything I loved, everything that had meaning for me," Shourd said.

Shourd was released in 2010. Bauer and Fattal's releases were negotiated in 2011.

"It's a long journey to heal from that experience," Shourd said.

Today, Shourd's website says she is a journalist and activist working to end the widespread use of solitary confinement in the U.S. She applauds the Biden administration for helping free Gershkovich and Wheelan from Russia and hopes it means freedom for other political prisoners too.

"The U.S. taking a stand with other countries around the world has a tremendous weight that makes me hopeful," Shourd said.