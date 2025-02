Oakland gets starring role in new 'Freaky Tales' movie with Pedro Pascal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is set for a starring role on the big screen.

The trailer for "Freaky Tales" has come out, a film that was shot in the city back in 2022.

Actor Pedro Pascal is the star and the name is from a 1987 song by Oakland rap legend, Too $hort.

Too $hort is also one of the film's producers.

Set in 1987, part of the storyline involves a wild plot to rob Eric "Sleepy" Floyd, a standout guard with the Golden State Warriors at the time.

The movie will hit theaters in April.