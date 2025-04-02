Fremont teachers consider possible strike amid contract disputes

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- We are now just days away from a crucial hearing that could impact nearly 30,000 students in Fremont. Next Monday, the Fremont Unified School District will meet with their teachers association during a fact-finding meeting with a state appointed panel. This comes after more than a year of both sides being unable to reach an agreement on a new teachers' contract.

The idea is that the panel knows both the district's and teacher's concerns. They will listen to both sides and release their findings and suggestions. That could lead to more bargaining or a teacher's strike. Educators are concerned over several things including class size, especially in middle and high schools.

"With our core classes - they are at 32, but a majority of our classes are not sitting at 32. I just talked to one of our middle school teachers the other day and she made a joke saying that, 'Oh my list only had 32.' She was like, 'There is no class I have less than 32, so a lot of our classes are sitting at 34 and 35.' Our classrooms are not even made for that many students."

That's Vicky Chon who heads the Fremont Unified District Teachers Association. Chon says Fremont educators currently pay their own medical and dental insurance. They want both of those covered. In an email Tuesday night Fremont Unified Superintendent Zack Larsen said for the first time since 1997 the district is now offering "paid dental benefits to employees," but no word on medical benefits.

Larsen says, "Like most districts throughout the state, the financial realities we face present significant challenges. Factors such as uncertainty in state funding, declining enrollment, the expiration of one-time COVID relief funds, rising pension costs, and ambiguity in federal funding, limit our ability to sustainably fund the compensation increases being proposed."

The teachers association wants at least $1,000 health care contributions per year.

"We do see that the lack of health care coverage for our educators is not retaining and attracting new educators in our district. When we don't offer health care it's really challenging and health care was negotiated out back in the 90s. It was such a different time and really right now, it is the time to bring that back so we can continue to keep our schools such a great place," said Chon.

During our interview, Chon mentioned that Fremont was recently named the happiest city in America by Wallet Hub; but certainly the 2,000 or so educators are very concerned about the situation at Fremont Unified. Chon is urging community members to sign a petition in support of their educators. You can find that petition here.

There will also be a rally on Monday outside that fact-finding meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the FUDTA office at 39510 Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont.