East Bay high school's takedown of longtime 'Wrestling Wall of Fame' sparks outrage

The tearing down of Mission San Jose High School in Fremont's Wrestling Wall of Fame has sparked outrage.

The tearing down of Mission San Jose High School in Fremont's Wrestling Wall of Fame has sparked outrage.

The tearing down of Mission San Jose High School in Fremont's Wrestling Wall of Fame has sparked outrage.

The tearing down of Mission San Jose High School in Fremont's Wrestling Wall of Fame has sparked outrage.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A wall is creating quite a bit of controversy at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont. The "Wrestling Wall of Fame" was started around 40 years ago by longtime coach Thomas Thomsen. As of a few weeks ago, the wall is gone.

"When I heard they took down the wall, it was just kind of shocking. Forty years of history just kinda up in smoke," said former wrestler and coach Mike Dempsey.

Dempsey never made it on the wall but says it was his inspiration when he competed.

"My whole high school career, all you wanted was to get up there," Dempsey said.

MORE: Parents remain outraged as OUSD declines to take action on possible school closures

"That really served as my inspiration, and I think everyone after me, it's sort of the same thing. I think it's what all wrestlers aspired to do is get on that wall," said former wrestler Curt Yagi.

"Kids are like, 'Whoa. Who is that? How do you get there? What is this about?' And as soon as they realize it, they're like, 'I want to be there someday.' It's something to work towards," said former wrestler Gary Oliveira.

In a statement, school Principal Amy Perez says the memorabilia was taken down due to safety concerns raised by teachers and coaches. The statement goes on to say it posed a hazard to students who also play basketball, volleyball and do PE there.

"It's been there for 40 years and there has never been an issue. If it was a safety concern, why wait 40 years to address it?" Oliveira said.

MORE: Family of 10-year-old demand investigation into Palo Alto school district for alleged systemic abuse

"I think it went through Loma Prieta, nothing fell down, it was all plexiglass, so it seems like it was something else," Dempsey said.

In the statement, the principal says because of a bond measure that just passed, the campus is projected to begin upgrades and renovations soon. She says the school aims to explore modern and safe ways to showcase the achievements of all students. Those we talked with said they have heard rumors about an electronic board being used instead.

"The thought of a digital fixture somewhere else that's not in the wrestling room, it doesn't sit well with me, and I don't think that sits well with a lot of people," Yagi said.

All three former wrestlers we spoke with believe that the past highlights on the wall deserve to come back. However, there's word on if and when that will happen.