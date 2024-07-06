CAL FIRE quickly contains brush fire near Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE quickly contained a brush fire that broke out north of Geyserville on Saturday.

Officials say the Pocket Fire burned 12.5 acres near Pocket Ranch and Ridge Oaks roads.

The initial response from CAL FIRE crews included eight engines, two crews, two dozers, two helicopters, and four air tankers in addition to an air tactical aircraft.

CAL FIRE says with those combined efforts crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Firefighters were expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon to strengthen control lines and extinguish the remaining flames.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

According to CAL FIRE, California is experiencing an active early fire season. As of July 3, there have been 2,934 fires that have burned 139,590 acres across the state. For perspective, for the same period in 2023, there were 2,593 fires for 7,812 acres.

The Bay City News Service contributed to this article.