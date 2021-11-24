Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holidays are about giving. This holiday season consider giving to to help those organizations who are working hard to make a difference in the lives of many.

If you are able and would like to make a donation, ABC7 News has created a list of vetted organizations by county that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.

This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY LISTS



BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES

Healthy Planet Project - Donate Here

LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here

There With Care - Bay Area - Donate Here

Ronald McDonald House Charities - Bay Area - Donate Here

Self Help for the Elderly - Donate Here

Center for Elders' Independence - Donate Here

La Clinica - A California Health Center - Donate Here

The Job Forum - Donate Here

Bay Area Food Banks - Donate Here

Wender Weis Foundation for Children - Donate Here

Alzheimer's Association of Northern California - Donate Here

Students Rising Above - Donate Here

Multicultural Institute - Donate Here

Girls, Inc. - Donate Here

Latino Community Foundation - Donate Here

Philanthropy Together - Donate Here

Junior Achievement Northern California - Donate Here

Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN) - Donate Here

Reading Partners Donate Here

Foodwise: Education. Farmers Markets. Community.- Donate Here

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area - Donate Here

Junior Achievement of Northern California - Donate Here

ALAMEDA COUNTY

LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here

African American Wellness Project - Donate Here

Asian Health Services - Donate Here

Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce - Donate here

Center for Elder Independence - Donate Here

Regional Parks Foundations - Donate Here

The Street Smarts Academy - Donate Here

Acta Non Verba Youth Farm - Donate Here

Peralta College Foundation - Donate Here

East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation - Donate Here

Taylor Family Foundation - Donate Here

The Unity Council - Donate Here

Mulatto Meadows - Donate Here

Creative Growth - Donate Here

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Monument Crisis Center - Concord - Donate Here

LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here

East Bay Sanctuary - Donate Here

Bay Area Rescue Mission - Richmond - Donate Here

GRIP - Richmond - Donate Here

West Contra Costa Youth Services Bureau - Donate Here

Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services - Donate Here

Richmond Main Street - Donate Here

Rubicon Programs - Richmond - Donate Here

Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa - Donate Here

White Pony Express - Donate Here

CASA of Contra Costa County - Donate Here

Sonrise Equestrian Foundation - Donate Here

Friends of Camp Concord - Donate Here

MARIN COUNTY

Ritter Center - San Rafael - Donate Here

Canal Alliance - Marin - Donate Here

Next Generation Scholars - Marin - Donate Here

Huckleberry Youth Programs - Marin - Donate Here

Marin Center for Independent Living - Donate Here

The North Bay Children's Center - Donate Here

Marin Humane Society's Pet Safety Net - Donate Here

NAPA COUNTY



SAN FRANCISCO



SAN MATEO COUNTY



SANTA CLARA COUNTY



SOLANO COUNTY



SONOMA COUNTY



If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below: