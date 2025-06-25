Golden Gate Bridge CEO considering removing DEI language in fear of losing $400M in federal grants

On the line? Millions of dollars in federal grant money set to be used to retrofit the 88-year-old bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in transpiration funding from the Trump Administration.

The Golden Gate Bridge could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in transpiration funding from the Trump Administration.

The Golden Gate Bridge could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in transpiration funding from the Trump Administration.

The Golden Gate Bridge could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in transpiration funding from the Trump Administration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden Gate Bridge could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in transportation funding from the Trump Administration. Unless, it rescinds policies that discourage racism and implicit bias.

The iconic bridge has stood the test of time for 88 years, but now policies that some view as "too woke" could put the bridge at risk.

"The reality is, we are not going to glide under the radar. We are the Golden Gate Bridge. We are a symbol of our country. So, we anticipate heightened scrutiny of our grant awards," said Denis Mulligan, General Manager for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Here's what's going on.

In April of this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that all federal transportation grants will have to follow new terms and conditions including complying with federal immigration enforcement and rejecting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

MORE: Appeals court allows Trump to enact anti-DEI executive orders

After hearing this, Mulligan, General Manager of the public agency that operates the bridge issued a memo suggesting the cancellation of a resolution that "condemned racism."

"The new grant agreement language from the U.S Department of Transportation says that if you violate their anti-DEI prohibition, you could lose your grant and you could be subject to claims under the false claims act in which case that if they awarded a grant, you would be subject to triple damages," said Mulligan.

On the line? $400 million of federal grant money set to be used to retrofit the bridge.

"It is disappointing that we would want to ever retract any statement that is so universally held that any human being should agree on that no one should face discrimination," said Joel Engardio, San Francisco Supervisor.

MORE: Bay Area bridge tolls set to increase to at least $10.50 by 2030 to cover infrastructure costs

The Bay Area Toll Authority passed a series of increases that will ultimately see the price to cross a bridge hit $10.50 by the year 2030.

San Francisco Supervisors Joel Engardio and Danny Sauter are board members of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District. Both disagree with the removal of language approach.

"I would urge the Golden Gate Bridge to do is to what the San Francisco County Transit Authority has done which is to join a class lawsuit with other transit agencies from around the country to saying that this guidance from the Trump administration is not lawful and we are going to fight it in court," said Danny Sauter, SF Supervisor.

MORE: San Francisco installs $224M net to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge

It took decades, but San Francisco finally installed a $224M net to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge

Mulligan said he considered that option.

"Ultimately the question is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court so your grant could be delayed while it navigates itself through the court. The question for the court will be, can the federal government condition a federal grant to require that the grantee comply with all federal laws, even when they conflict with the state law or local ordinance? I don't think it's prudent to gamble $400 million on how the U.S. Supreme Court might answer that question. So that brings us to the third option. And the third option is what's in the staff report. The third option says we have lots of policies, lots of resolutions. We're a great place to work. We provide first-class service to our customers," said Mulligan.

Luz Pena: "Do you think this decision to change some of the resolution language is driven by fear?"

Denis Mulligan: "For my position, it is a business decision. That we have access to $400 million. We don't want to lose it and rescinding a couple resolutions is prudent because it safeguards the money and doesn't change who we are. You know, the day after these resolutions are rescinded, we'll still be the same great place to work. We'll still provide the same first-class service. The people riding our buses, and if you're a vendor, will still be the same great organization to do business with."

On Friday, the 19 members of the Board of directors are set to vote on this suggestion. 10 votes are needed for the change to pass.