Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith talks upcoming season and more on 'After the Game'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the excitement builds around the Golden State Valkyries, President Jess Smith joined ABC7's "After the Game" to talk about the upcoming season, expectations and more as the organization prepares for its inaugural season.

Smith has a long history in the sports industry, including stops at the Oakland Athletics, San Jose Earthquakes and, most recently, Angel City F.C.

However, she says the move to join the Valkyries and the opportunity to bring the WNBA to the Bay Area has been a little bit of a homecoming.

"This market is a really special one. You know, when you think of the Bay Area, we lead the world in being progressive and innovative. And when we think through what's happening in women's sports, the fan consumption, the product at hand, there's no better place to build and there's no better ownership to build with. This ownership group is one that does their best to be the best at every single thing that they do," said Smith.

