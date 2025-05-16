Golden State Valkyries set for historic home opener at Chase Center in inaugural season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The buzz over the Bay Area's newest professional sports team is set to hit a fever pitch Friday night at Chase Center, when the Golden State Valkyries open their first-ever WNBA regular season game.

The historic moment was marked at San Francisco City Hall Thursday with the raising of the team's flag.

"This is an exciting moment for our city. The Valkyries are coming to Chase," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"This region is a special one," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. "The world often looks here to see what's next. And what's happening in women's sports, especially the WNBA, we get a chance to bring that all together at Chase Center, filling that arena with our fans who have been there with us from day one."

The support for the franchise was felt Thursday afternoon at Chase Center as the team put in a practice.

"That's why these players are intentionally working their butts off to make sure that tomorrow night is a great show for everyone, because of the support we've been feeling since expansion," said Natalie Nakase, Valkyries head coach, whose team makes up the WNBA's first expansion franchise in 17 years.

"It's surreal when you think about it, and you just want to take it all in," said Valyries Guard Veronica Burton. "You feel the love. When they're on your side, they're the sixth man, and we just want to build off their momentum and give them something to be proud of."