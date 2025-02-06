Golden State Valkyries unveil performance center in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon, the Golden State Valkyries debuted their brand new performance center in Oakland.

"We are world class and everything that we do, we just put a lot of effort into making sure that each of the athletes wouldn't have to go anywhere else to find and what they need to be great," said Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin.

The longtime former practice facility of the Golden State Warriors had the distinct blue and gold colors, transformed into Valkyries violet.

The 31,800-foot state of the art building is just the fourth WNBA dedicated performance center in the league. In addition to the performance facility, the Valkyries are nearly completion of construction on their locker room at Chase Center, where the team will play their regular season games, which encompasses 6,800-square feet of world-class amenities.

"We are doing this right. We're going to do every aspect of it right," said Valkyries owner Joe Lacob. "We're going to build what I believe will be the greatest and honestly, most valuable women's sports organization anywhere in the world in any sport. That's my goal. That's our goal."

