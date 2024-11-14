Warriors unveil new City Edition uniforms, paying homage to Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new look has been unveiled for the Golden State Warriors, paying homage to the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Thursday unveiling showed off the City Edition uniforms presented by Rakuten.

"Last year was all about the cable car, its 150th anniversary," said Kim Trinidad, the Warriors VP of Marketing and Operations, "This year, the Golden Gate Bridge is our shining star in our uniform."

The intricate designs representing the Golden Gate Bridge can be seen up and down the new uniforms.

Some of them can be caught by the eye right away, like the custom-inspired font design inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge nameplate.

"Which showcases the names of all of the construction workers who built the bridge long ago," Trinidad said. "We pulled that into the front of the jersey to mark our brand."

Other details are in the form of Easter eggs, not quite as obvious to the eye but just as meaningful.

"On the side panels is when you really see the architecture of the bridge come through. So, on both side panels from top to bottom, you'll be able to see the architecture of the towers, the rivets that build the bridge, and in addition, those rivets speak to our team name. And then on the other side, it will speak to our love to San Francisco," Trinidad said while pointing out details on the uniform.

On hand for the unveiling of the new uniforms was the General Manager of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, Dennis Mulligan.

Mulligan highlighted the obstacles that had to be overcome for the bridge to become the icon it is.

"When this bridge was built, there was no state or federal funds available to build it. So, people in six counties bet the farm, literally," he said. "They voted to put their homes, factories, vineyards and farms up as guarantees for the bonds to build the bridge."

Mulligan said the symbol of what the Golden Gate Bridge is now makes for the perfect partnership with the Warriors.

"This is an area where people get things done, and the bridge is a symbol of that but so are the Warriors," he said. "So, the key is, never bet against the Bay Area."

The new uniforms are going to be worn for the first time during the team's match-up against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Chase Center.