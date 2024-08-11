As Bay Area homeless encampment sweeps intensify, so do questions and pushback

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was just over two weeks ago that Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that led to numerous homeless camp sweeps.

So what are the real results, and what are the next steps?

The executive order came on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that gave cities more leeway in clearing encampments.

We've seen tents removed, RVs told to go someplace else, even a directive in San Francisco to offer people bus tickets.

There has also been pushback and a key court ruling Friday in the North Bay.

Across the Bay Area and beyond scenes like this are intensifying.

Gov. Gavin Newsom doubled down on his executive order two weeks ago, directing the state to clear encampments.

On Thursday, he was in Southern California putting pressure on cities to do the same or lose critical funding.

"I want to see results. I don't want to read about them. I don't want to see the data. I want to see it," Newsom said.

But as the push continues, so too does the pushback.

On Friday in the South Bay, homeless advocates gathered in San Jose.

"How can we have a governor that says we're going to reduce the prison population, but at the same time, you're going to criminalize someone being unhoused?" said Sean Allen from the San Jose NAACP.

The group promised to start legally fighting the governor's order next month, while also pushing for more affordable housing.

"We're supporting the regional housing bond, which will build thousands, tens of thousands of affordable housing units, which is the real solution to homelessness," said Sandy Perry with Cham Deliverance Ministry.

And in San Francisco, as the shelters fill, the mayor's prioritizing a program bussing unhoused people out of the city.

On Friday, several agencies were spotted removing a small encampment from the Embarcardero across from the Ferry Building.

"We offer services. We offer shelter. We make several offers. We also have the Journey Home program, where if they're from somewhere else, and they want to reconnect with their family and friends back home, We'll help get them there as well," said Denny Machuca-Grebe with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

And in the North Bay, the city of San Rafael is upping its efforts after a year-long court battle.

"We recognize folks are on the street for different reasons. Their own personal safety net failed them," said San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin

With a Federal Judge this week dismissing an injunction filed by homeless advocates last year, the city is now free to resume enforcing an ordinance aimed at limiting the size of encampments.

And homeless advocates say they'll be watching closely.

"The whole dissolution by the court is based on representations by the city. They can let people have a safe place, so we're going to monitor that," said homeless advocate Robbie Powelson.

Meanwhile, back in San Francisco, dozens of people living in RVs along Zoo Road are being force to move again.

Authorities began citing vehicles this week, letting owners know they must be out by this Sunday.

Owners are clearly upset, telling us they don't know where else to go.