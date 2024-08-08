Report shows where San Francisco's homeless people have been sent

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was just last week that San Francisco Mayor London Breed directed city officials to offer bus tickets out of town to the unhoused who have support elsewhere, before offering them other city services.

The Journey Home program is not new -- this order just prioritizes it.

They looked at data going back to September 2023.

When it comes to states where people are going -- after California is Oregon.

Nevada and Texas are tied for third.

Within California, the top three destinations are Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Humboldt counties.