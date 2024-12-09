Livermore home wins $50,000 for 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' with dazzling holiday display

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Deacon Dave is representing the Bay Area on a national level with his dazzling holiday house in the East Bay.

He won ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight."

ABC7 got a tour of his massive display outside and inside his home.

Who can forget his 44 specifically decorated Christmas trees?

He started the massive Christmas display at his Livermore home more than 40 years ago.

Deacon Dave gets a $50,000 prize.