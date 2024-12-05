Livermore home with 920,000 Christmas lights to be featured on ABC hit show

A Livermore home decked out with Christmas lights is about to be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

A Livermore home decked out with Christmas lights is about to be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

A Livermore home decked out with Christmas lights is about to be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

A Livermore home decked out with Christmas lights is about to be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Livermore home decked out with Christmas lights is about to be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight." It's called Deacon Dave's House of the Dove Christmas Display in Livermore.

"Do you remember how many lights there are?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone to a group who had just toured the property.

"902,270! Did I get it?" responded one woman.

She was close but a sign in the yard says there are 902,120 lights.

"Every one of the lights is dedicated as a prayer for world peace, and, believe me, we need that," said Deacon Dave.

He started the massive display at his home 42 years ago, but it's actually his 41st Christmas display because of the COVID pandemic.

VIDEO: Big crowds turn out for opening night of Alameda Christmas Tree Lane

There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

"I'm so happy to be here and I'm from Livermore. He does this every year and it's just beautiful," said one patron.

This year, Deacon Dave's display is going to be featured on ABC's hit show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight," but to the deacon, it's about bringing the joy of Christmas to those here.

There are thousands of Christmas lights but just looking at the house you'd never know that Deacon Dave has 44 Christmas trees inside his house home.

Literally everywhere you look there's a tree, whether it's the drinking tree, the Santa tree, the Native American tree, or get this...the two-story tree.

The inside of the Deacon's home is not open to the public but ABC7 certainly couldn't go on a private tour without showing you his spectacular trees.

Amidst the "worldwide" Christmas booths outside you will also be able to see Proposal Bridge, where there have been 82 proposals. Rare Renaissance angels can be seen in the window of Deacon Dave's home.

"I think it's one of the larger private collections yes and the studio was just outside of Rome. The largest collection I'm told is just outside of Washington D.C.," said Deacon Dave.

MORE: Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

As to what year he did it best?

"Do you have a favorite year?" we asked one group, who replied, "No, actually this year!"

"But maybe this year is better than last year?" we asked Deacon Dave.

"Hard to say... they'll have to make that decision themselves," he said with a smile.

For more information on Deacon Dave's Christmas display, visit this page.

It is free to see the lights, but donations are accepted. Those donations go to Santa's Secret Service, which is an organization at St. Michael's Church in Livermore.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" will air on ABC Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.