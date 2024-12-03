Big crowds turn out for opening night of Alameda Christmas Tree Lane

There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a buzz of excitement in the air in Alameda now that Christmas Tree Lane is lit up with all sorts of lights and decorations.

This is the 86th year big crowds are turning out to marvel at the dazzling displays on Thompson Avenue between High Street and Ferndale Boulevard.

For the fourth year, Ashley Binter and Maya Smith have worked to set up their holiday display. This year, their home is all about unicorns.

"It takes a lot of patients, a lot of untangling of cords. It's worth it," said Maya Smith.

MORE: Dazzling performances kick off 2nd entertainment zone with Winter Wonderland at SF's Thrive City

"We kept hearing little kids come by saying 'Oh! A unicorn!' We really wanted to level up the unicorn-ness and the rainbow sparkle-ness of it all," said Ashley Binter.

The community goes all out with decorations.

"You hear laughter every night. You hear the little kids screaming and giggling," said Binter.

There's so much to see and be dazzled by.

MORE: Christmas in the Park open in San Jose, but help is needed to keep lights bright for years to come

Many call it one of the best holiday light shows in the Bay Area. And for some families, visiting it is a tradition.

"I like coming with my children and then my grandchildren now. They get so excited to see the different lights," said Pam Rodriguez, who's been coming for 60 years.

You can stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda all month long every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be special performances beginning on Wednesday, December 4, with the LMS band.

"It feels really magical. Everyone is giving back to the community. Everybody is so happy to be experiencing this street and experiencing the lights. It's just a magical time. We love being a part of it," said Binter.

You can find more information about Alameda Christmas Tree Lane on their Facebook page.