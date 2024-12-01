Dazzling performances kick off 2nd entertainment zone with Winter Wonderland at SF's Thrive City

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco kicked off its second entertainment zone on Saturday at Thrive City outside Chase Center.

This comes a little over two months after the very first entertainment zone debuted on Front Street.

Saturday's "Winter Wonderland" -- combined holiday festivities, special appearances, and a chance to feature local businesses.

Dancing, dazzling displays, and the one and only musical performer Montell Jordan.

The energy and the excitement on stage goes hand-in-hand with drinks and good eats, family and friends.

Those are some of the highlights of the second entertainment zone that just launched in San Francisco.

"Today is the first day of trying out the entertainment zone here at Thrive City. That means people can come and enjoy the tree lighting ceremony and the entertainment. And people can walk around with a beverage from one of our retailers," said Shena Way, with Chase Canter and Thrive City.

The Beh family from Hercules is eager to catch the festivities.

"This is exciting having chase center here with the tree lighting. This is amazing!" said William Beh.

On this Saturday, Winter Wonderland is tipping off the festive season with the annual lighting ceremony.

First the lights, then the snow ushering in the holiday season.

The special celebration featuring the Bay Area's largest tree. It's 90 feet tall!

ABC7 News anchor Amanda del Castillo was on stage with Warriors' legend Festus Ezeli-to welcome and energize the crowds that turned out.

By Thrive City activating its first entertainment zone-- that highlights local businesses and allows them to sell alcoholic beverages to-go for attendees to enjoy within the zone.

"It's awesome. It's absolutely awesome," said Marcia Villareal of Daly City.

Christine Oo and her husband and daughter turned out for Saturday night's special event. They're all for the new entertainment zone.

"We just moved to San Francisco from New York," said Oo. "We appreciate those kinds of things. It's something we look forward to."

Local leaders say Thrive City entertainment zone is a game-changer for San Francisco's nightlife and economy.

"It's part of the city coming back again. We had so many restrictions for so many years now people want to relax and have fun, mingle and talk and be with friends and be with family," said Way.

Big turnouts at the first entertainment zone on Front Street in San Francisco mean a big win for businesses, bars, and restaurants.

Many say it's what they've been waiting for and they're all in.