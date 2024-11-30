The nonprofit could run $100,000-150,000 short next year after some sponsors pulled out this year.

Christmas in the Park open in San Jose, but help is needed to keep lights bright for years to come

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Support is needed for Christmas in the Park, a holiday tradition in downtown San Jose.

For more than 44 years, Christmas in the Park has brought people from all over the Bay Area together.

It's a walk-thru event with animated displays and hundreds of decorated Christmas trees.

Each tree is sponsored by different companies, organizations, schools or families.

This year there was a Beetlejuice themed tree, a Wicked tree, and Oscar the grouch.

Edgar Martinez and his family drove from Hayward

"I really appreciate it and thankful for everybody that has contributed to put a tree here you know for the community to enjoy," Martinez said.

Christmas in the Park is a nonprofit organization. They rely on these sponsored trees, as well as their ticketed drive through light show.

The managing director said since sponsors have pulled out this year, the nonprofit could run $100,000-150,000 short next year.

Any support they can get this year will help.

Watsonville resident April Giron has been coming for more than 30 years.

"It takes me back to my childhood and now seeing my little one do it, it's very heartwarming," Giron said.

Christmas in the Park is free. Something families to enjoy together. Even our furry family members.

Campbell resident Christina Tran came with her family and dog Remmy.

"Joyous, simple haha. One word, joyous," Tran said.