Enchant Christmas lights and Friday night lights carried on despite rain in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Lights dazzled in the rain on opening night of Enchant Christmas in San Jose.

"We're so thrilled to have Enchant back in San Jose," Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Friday evening families with umbrellas in hand, journeyed through a maze of Christmas lights inside PayPal Park.

It may seem empty but this is only night one. Last year, Enchant Christmas in San Jose was the top performing location out of six throughout the country.

Nick Simons and his family drove from Livermore.

"We came last year and when we knew she was coming we got tickets a long time ago. We have our little Sawyer here so we thought she would like seeing all the lights tonight. Aw really, and what does she think so far? She has been staring at them nonstop," Simons said.

Under the Friday night lights - it was Branham High School in Campbell against Sacred Heart in the playoffs.

We spoke to San Jose resident Maria Bonilla.

"I think the rain isn't necessarily getting me as much as the stress it's just like I want them to win this game so I'm not worried about the rain," Bonilla said.

Parents are used to supporting in all types of weather.

Campbell resident Megan Shuhart said said thankfully it's not too cold - just wet.

"I felt like I was well prepared like I was dressed for the snow with my kid's snow jacket and rain pants," Shuhart said.

Earlier in the night, San Jose resident Daryl Eggers and his dog Dimpsy tried to go out on their walk at the right time.

"I looked at the radar on my phone app and I saw it's going to get worse between 6 and 8 pm so I thought lets go now before it gets even worse. He's a English Labrador he loves water so no I don't think it bothers him near as much as it bothers me," Eggers said.