Enchant Christmas light show and maze transforms PayPal Park in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The soccer field at PayPal Park in San Jose has been transformed into a winter light spectacle.

It's called Enchant.

ABC7 captured video right before all the lights were turned on for the first time this year.

You can now see the incredible light sculptures and enormous lighted trees.

The big attraction is a bright maze called Santa's Magic Timepiece.

"We have Santa's magic timepiece this year. If you ever wonder how Santa gets around in one night, your job is to go through the maze and find all the missing light fragments and complete that to help save Christmas," Erica Dewey of Enchant said.

Enchant also has a marketplace, carolers and magicians to entertain visitors.

You can get tickets here and the spectacle is open until December 31.

