2 Sonoma Co. schools evacuated after student's parent makes online threat, authorities say

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. -- Students at two Sonoma County schools have been safely reunited with their families, after they were placed on lockdown Monday morning when an online threat was made against them by a student's father.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office ordered the lockdowns at about 9:30 a.m. at Harmony Elementary School and Salmon Creek School, after it decided the threat from a student's father was credible, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. The nature of the threat wasn't disclosed.

The schools share a campus in Occidental, with approximately 220 students.

School administration coordinated with Sonoma County Office of Education, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, and the sheriff's office to safely reunify students with families.

All the students returned to their families by 1 p.m. The office of education said the schools plan to hold classes Tuesday.

A message left for the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office early Monday afternoon was not returned.