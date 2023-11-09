Multiple Sonoma schools on lockdown due to threat investigation, sheriff's office says

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple schools in Sonoma are on lockdown due to an alleged threat investigation, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said:

School threat at Sonoma Valley High School. Avoid the area.



There is a school threat at Sonoma Valley High School and Creekside High School, which are on the same campus. Both schools are on lockdown. Adele Harrison Middle School and Prestwood Elementary schools are not under any threat, but they are on lockdown due to their proximity to Sonoma Valley High School out of an abundance of caution.



Please avoid the area of all four schools. There will be a significant law enforcement presence in this area as deputies are investigating the threat.



Parents have been notified of this incident directly by the school district. The school district will send updates to parents when available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.