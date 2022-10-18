Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say

As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.

FRESNO, Calif. -- An arrest has been made after a man made several school shooting threats in Monday, Fresno police said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at Edison High School, Fresno High School and Bullard High School.

Detectives were able to identify Castaneda as the suspect, and was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the area of Dakota Avenue and Hughes Avenue.

MORE: Bay Area school shooter hoax: Swatting can leave psychological trauma for everyone, experts say

He was booked into Fresno County Jail for three counts of felony criminal threats.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

The video in the media player is from a previous story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live