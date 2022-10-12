Swatting investigated after active shooter report at South SF, Woodside high schools: authorities

Authorities say that swatting incidents occurred Wednesday at Woodside High School, South San Francisco High School following active shooter reports.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were scary moments at two Bay Area high schools Wednesday morning, but authorities say that they appear to be swatting incidents.

Calls came in for reports of an active shooter at Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School, but it appears no shooting has occurred.

There is a large police presence at both campuses, but an imposed lockdown has been lifted at South San Francisco high school, police say.

Again, officials say there is no evidence to suggest an active shooter happened at either school.

It's believed that both calls are what's known as "swatting" -- where someone makes a prank call to get a large response from law enforcement.

In a similar incident, San Jose police said that they received an unfounded call of multiple students shot at Lincoln High School Wednesday morning. They say the call was a hoax and are investigating the caller, and that officers responded and cleared the school to ensure the safety of the students.

There's no word if the incident in San Jose is connected to the swatting incidents in Woodside and South San Francisco.

