No incidents of violence at Santa Cruz High after alleged active shooter tip; shelter-in-place

Santa Cruz High School has been put on lockdown after the school says they received an anonymous tip of a shooter. Officials say there is no evidence of a threat.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at Santa Cruz High School are sheltering in place Thursday morning out of an abundance of caution after the school says an anonymous tip of a shooter on campus was made to police. Officials say there is no evidence of a threat.

There is currently a heavy police presence and Santa Cruz PD searches the school and investigates.

In a statement posted on the school's website, they say that police asked them to go on lockdown after the tip was made. However, the tip mentioned a classroom that doesn't exist and there's been no sign of violence.

Police say that there's no evidence there was an active shooter, and there are no injuries.

There have been several instances in the last month of fake calls to police regarding active shooters at school campuses. Fake calls to elicit panic and police response is a tactic known as swatting.

