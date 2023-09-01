Lockdown lifted at Yerba Buena High School in SJ after 'suspicious' threat investigation: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- SJPD says the lockdown at Yerba Buena High School was lifted after an investigation Friday morning.

San Jose police say units were on the scene at the school, which went on lockdown for a 'suspicious circumstance call of a person making threats towards the school.'

The school will remain in lockdown while we investigate. We are coordinating with East Side Union High School District officials to share information with parents and the surrounding area," SJPD said on social media.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

