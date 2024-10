Crews battling vegetation fire east of Vacaville area, CAL FIRE says

DIXON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are currently battling a vegetation fire that broke out Friday on the 6200 block of Hay Road in Dixon, east of Vacaville.

The fire is currently at 30 acres.

CAL FIRE says its Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is assisting.

MAP: Track wildfires across California

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.