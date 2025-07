Hayward authorities respond to fireworks explosion inside house; public asked to avoid area

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward Police Department is urging the public to avoid the area near Mandarin Avenue and Sumatra Street and authorities respond to an explosion inside a house on Thursday.

Footage from SKY7 shows debris and what appears to be a damaged home.

KGO-TV

No other information was made immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.